Roger Lynn Poore (Cattdaddy), 58

Roger Lynn Poore (Cattdaddy), age 58, of New Tazewell, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on October 20, 2022 at Sacred Ground Hospice in Knoxville, TN. Roger was born on September 12, 1964 in Claiborne County and saved on November 24,1974 at Goins Chapel Baptist Church. Roger is a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was happily married to the love of his love of his life, Monica Rae Poore, for 19 years. Roger graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1982. While farming and working at Claiborne Textile, he attended Walters State Community College and earned degrees in engineering and business. Roger along with his father, Alvie Poore, established Quality Apparel which was very successful. Roger assisted in the development of Lone Mountain Shores, Old Town Square, and Catdaddy’s Market. Roger worked at Bi-County Propane New Tazewell until he became very ill. He loved his community and served on various boards in Claiborne County as well as Claiborne County Fair Association. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, farming, and friends. He loved playing golf, singing, and most of all he loved life.

Roger is preceded in death by his father, Alvie R. Poore; grandparents, Frank and Lizzie Poore, Tommy and Hazel Lester; and mother-in-law, Judy Hurst.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Monica Rae Poore, of New Tazewell, TN. Daughter, Chandler Cooke and husband Tanner of Dayton, TN. Sons Jackson Hoskins and wife Gina, and Alvie Ray Poore of New Tazewell, TN. His mother, Betty Poore of New Tazewell, TN. Sister, Karyn Clark, and husband, Brent, of Tazewell, TN. Father-in-law, but most of all his loving caregiver, Eddie Ray Hurst, of New Tazewell, TN. Sister-in-law, Stephanie Powell, of Tazewell, TN. Nieces, Kyla Crigger, Ashlyn Roney, Raylee and husband Nate Ponce, Britney Clark, Kylee and Ava Powell.

The family would like to thank Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville for providing the most loving, compassionate, and spiritual support. All of his friends who have visited, called, messaged and said prayers throughout his entire illness.

Family will receive friends from 12-3 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Kim Collinsworth officiating. Reading of the obituary by Chris Harris and eulogy by Karyn Clark and singing by David Painter. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers: John Harbison, P.J. Jeffers, John Mitchell, Jeff Neely, Scott Odom, and Benny Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers: (Cattdaddy’s Cats) Melinda Harris, Haliey McDaniel, Donna Neely, and Linda Thompson.

The family will receive friends Saturday October 22, 2022 from 12 until 3 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 3 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Kim Collingsworth

Eulogy: Karyn Clark

Obituary: Chris Harris

Singer: David Painter

Pallbearers: John Harbison, P.J. Jeffers, John Mitchell, Jeff Neely, Scott Odum, and Benny Thompson

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.