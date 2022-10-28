Gap girls to play for state championship Saturday

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers soccer team has made it to the state championship final game against Merrol Hyde after taking down host Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences 3-0 Thursday in a Class A semifinal. With the win, the Lady Panthers move on to play Merrol Hyde in the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m.

Aly Ramsey had two goals and one assist in the semifinal, Allyson Brock had one goal and one assist, Brianna Goins had one assist and Breanna Mason had 11 saves in goal.