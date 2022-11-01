Grand jury returns indictments Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned several indictments recently in session.

Steven Lawrence Sabo, 44, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated kidnapping during events allegedly occurring on Aug. 6.

A true bill was returned on Charles Duboise, 48, indicted on one count of aggravated assault allegedly occurring during an event on Sept. 27, 2020.

The grand jury returned a total of seven indictments on Joseph Loop, 36. The first true bill involves one count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, solicitation to omit felony evading arrest, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana during events allegedly occurring on July 5, 2021.

Loop was indicted on the second bill with one count each of aggravated burglary, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 15, 2021.

The third bill involves one count each of burglary, aggravated criminal trespassing and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance during events allegedly occurring on July 16, 2021.

The fourth bill includes one count each of vandalism under $1,000, attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal trespassing during events allegedly occurring on June 1, 2021.

The grand jury indicted Loop on the fifth bill for one count each of theft under $1,000 and possession of a schedule II controlled substance during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 17, 2021.

Loop was indicted on the sixth true bill for one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance during an event allegedly occurring on June 12, 2021.

The seventh true bill returned on Loop involves one count each of aggravated criminal trespassing and public intoxication during events allegedly occurring on July 31, 2021.

Dylan DeWayne Williams, 26, was indicted on three separate true bills. The first bill involves one count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia during events allegedly occurring on Jan. 23.

Williams was indicted on the second true bill with one count each of burglary, felony evading arrest, theft under $1,000 and violations of the traffic control device and light laws during events allegedly occurring on Feb. 11.

The grand jury indicted Williams on the third true bill for one count each evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine during an event allegedly occurring on March 15.

Gregory D. Brown Jr., 25, was indicted on one count each of vandalism in excess of $2,500, felony evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana and the altering of vehicle registration plates during events allegedly occurring on June 26, 2021.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Jessica Jean Nicole Edmondson, 35, on one count each of the possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, the possession of heroin for resale, possession of a schedule V controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during events allegedly occurring on June 12, 2021.

A true bill was returned on Lucas Keith Hatfield, 27, indicted on one count each of the possession of heroin with the intent to sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence during events allegedly occurring on July 8.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.