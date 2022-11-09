LMU takes fifth, sixth in SAC cross country Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial women’s cross country team finished fifth, while the men’s team took home a sixth place finish at the South Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Salisbury Community Park in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The Lady Railsplitters tallied 133 points to finish behind only Wingate (34 points), Anderson (53), host Catawba (78) and Lenoir-Rhyne (81) among the field of 13 SAC schools.

Brooke Foster ran the 6k race in 22:57.3 to pace the Railsplitters, finishing sixth overall individually in the field of 96 runners. Katilee Croft also finished in the top quarter of the field, clocking in at 24:11.8 for 24th place.

Also contributing to the team’s fifth place showing were Grace Rose (24:58.3, 33rd overall), Elke Wijkmans (25:35.7, 37th) and Harper Russell (26:25.3).

The Railsplitter men went for 163 points, for the sixth position behind Wingate (23), Catawba (54), Anderson (67), Lenoir-Rhyne (131) and Carson-Newman (142).

Michael Jakubek’s 26:57.5 time in the 8k paced the Railsplitter men and placed him 23rd overall out of the field of 102 finishers. Benjamin Trimm (27:53.9, 35th) and Marig Engelbrecht (27:59.6, 36th) came in back-to-back for Lincoln Memorial’s second and third finishers.

Also contributing to the team score for the Railsplitters were Sam Fulton (28:56.0, 49th) and Cole Stetson (29:01.6, 50th).

Up next for LMU is the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals are scheduled for Nov. 19 in Wingate, North Carolina.