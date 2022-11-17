Mandy Ella Day Cline, 77 Published 4:02 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Mandy Ella Day Cline, age 77, of Harrogate, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born March 1, 1945 to parents Fred and Lou Addie Day of Lonesome Valley. Mandy was saved at a young age and was a member of Union Chapel Church. She married Bill Cline on April 12, 1963.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Cline, parents Fred and Lou Addie Day, sisters-in-law Sue Large Day, Charlene Ferguson, Maxine Giles, best friend Joann Gibbs Miracle, and brothers-in-law Donald Cline, Charles Cline, Don Ferguson, Alvie Earl, Morrison Dean, Ralph Wilhite, Kenneth Duncan, James Giles.

Mandy is survived by sons Dennis (Jean) Cline of Speedwell and DeLynn (Melissa) Cline of Harrogate. Grandchildren Levi (Ryn) Rowlett of Knoxville, Jedidiah (Whittney) Rowlett of Powell, Caitlyn (Grant) Parker of Roanoke, VA, MeLynn (Ryan) Berkley of Johnson City, TN, Caleigh (Zack) Criswell of Oliver Springs, and Madelynn Cline of Harrogate. Great grandchildren Taylor, Teagan, Hunter and Sterling Rowlett, Rhett Berkley, and Jake Criswell. Brothers Carson Day of Las Vegas, NV., J.T. (Diane) Day and Linvil (Rosemary) Day of Tazewell, TN. Sisters-in-law Wilma C. Wilhite of Cleveland, TN, Irene C. Dean of Monroe, MI, Georgia C. Duncan of Tazewell, TN and Janice Cline of Monroe, MI. Brother-in-law Tom (Wilma) Cline of Tazewell, TN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday November 20, 2022 from 2 until 4 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Rev. Jim Blevins. The graveside service will be Monday November 21, 2022 at 2 PM in the Moody Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moody Cemetery Fund, c/o: Dexter Day 185 Greever Hollow Road, Tazewell, Tn 37879 or Commercial Bank.

Pallbearers: Kent Duncan, Trevor Cline, Chris Day, Levi Rowlett, Jedidiah Rowlett, Grant Parker, Ryan Berkley, Zack Criswell.

Honorary Pallbearers: Kyle Viars, Danny Bailey, and James Miracle.