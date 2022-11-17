Ralph Arnold Moore Published 4:03 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

In Loving memory of Ralph Arnold Moore who was born on February 17, 1932 and passed away on October 28th 2022 at his home in New Tazewell,Tennessee surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Peggy Ann Cole Moore. His parents’ : Abraham J. Moore and Eva Earls Moore. His sisters: Ann Chadwell and Beatrice Randell. His brothers: Jack Moore, Carl Moore and Bill Moore and his half-sisters, Gertrude Moore and Pauline Quillen.

Ralph is survived by his 5 daughters, Frances(Doug) Cardwell, Terry(David) Champagne, Cathy(Ron) Thomas, Becky(Ronnie) Collins and Lisa Gulley. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Ralph and Peggy had a great enduring love for each other and family. After their marriage they purchased the farm they lived on in the Goin Community from his parents and raised their family there. In addition to farming, Ralph over the years worked at Norris Homes, Clinton Stockyard, drove a truck for Lloyd Moyers, Hilltop Tires, Dave’s Recycling and as a mechanic for Giles Industries . He was a good neighbor and was always ready to help anyone in need. Anyone who met him knew he loved telling stories about life and the people he met. Ralph enjoyed reading western novels and watching Nascar races.

There will only be one “Ralph Moore” and he will be missed by everyone that knew him.

The family will receive friends Monday October 31st at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell from 11:00am- 12:30pm with graveside service to follow at 1:00pm in the Cox Cemetery. With Gary Runions officiating and Prayer will be given by David Champagne. Pallbearers will be Grandsons: Allen Cardwell, Jason Neal, Chris Cardwell, Heath Champagne, Will Collins, Lucas Gulley and Great-grandsons, Cole Higbee.

Special appreciation and thanks to Terry Keck and the staff of Coffey Funeral Home, also Garrett Stroud and staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and Jeff Daniels Ralph’s physical therapist.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.