LMU celebrating National Nurse Practitioner Week Published 12:48 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University-Caylor School of Nursing is recognizing the critical role of nurse practitioners during National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 13-19. This year’s theme is “NPs: Rising to Meet the Needs of Patients.”

The 2022 commemoration comes after nurse practitioners have been on the front lines of health care delivery, ensuring patients have access to lifesaving vaccinations, as well as primary, acute, long-term and specialty care. NP Week recognizes the positive impact NPs make in the lives of patients through more than 1 billion annual visits. More than 355,000 NPs are increasing access to equitable, person-centered, high-quality health care. These health care professionals practice in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices across the country — wherever patients are in need.

“NPs prioritize the needs of patients and improve the health of their communities,” said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP- BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. “Since the nurse practitioner role began more than 50 years ago, NPs have risen to meet each challenge, worked to eliminate health care disparities and strengthened our nation’s ability to ensure patients have equitable access to high-quality care.”

NPs assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans.

The LMU-CSON introduced the Master of Science in Nursing program in 2006 with a Family Nurse Practitioner concentration offered on the LMU Main Campus in Harrogate, Tennessee. In 2011, the MSN program expanded to include a Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner concentration and the FNP concentration, offering it at the LMU-Cedar Bluff off campus site. In addition to a traditional program, the University now offers the FNP and FPMHNP concentrations online.

“The Caylor School of Nursing is so fortunate to have an opportunity to educate Family Nurse Practitioners and Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners which will enter the health care system,” said LMU-CSON Dean, Dr. Tammy Dean.

Since 2006 more than 500 NPs have graduated from LMU-CSON and now serve in communities throughout Appalachia and beyond.

“It is rewarding to have the opportunity to teach students about mental health in the Caylor School of Nursing,” added FPMHNP Program Director, Dr. Lisa Pullen. “There is such a need for mental health providers and services especially since the COVID pandemic. I feel that the students in the CSON have such a variety of classroom and clinical interactive experiences that prepares them to be competent Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners upon graduation.”

Enrollment in the LMU-CSON has increased exponentially over the last 15 years with the addition of new programs and concentrations. The LMU-CSON offers a variety of degree options to meet nurses’ career goals including a Licensed Practical Nurse-Associate of Science in Nursing, the Associate of Science in Nursing, the Registered Nurse-Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, all at the undergraduate level. At the graduate level, LMU-CSON offers the Master of Science in Nursing with concentrations including Family Nurse Practitioner, Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and Nursing Administration. The Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia and Doctor of Nursing Practice are offered as well.