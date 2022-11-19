Parade final event as we usher in ‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ Published 6:57 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

Floats, tractors, candy, smiling faces – and two events merge into a fun filled day for all. The New Tazewell Merchant’s Parade, held earlier on Saturday, and ‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ brought joy to the faces of everyone who needed a little cheer this holiday season.

Hyper-inflation was nowhere to be found in the hearts of Claiborne County residents as they came out to usher in Christmas 2022. Despite the bitter cold temperatures, streets were lined along much of the parade route traversing along Main St. in Tazewell as ‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ got underway. All manner of tractors belched their fuel smoke as they covered the route from Tazewell City Hall to The Tazewell Methodist Church before swinging right to continue to the street that runs along the backside of the Claiborne County Courthouse. The procession made its way back to City Hall and another holiday tradition is put to bed.

The New Tazewell Merchants Parade float winners are:

Commercial Floats

1st Place: Smokey Mountain Home Health

2nd Place: Cunningham drug

3rd Place: Walgreens

Religious Floats

1st Place: Fairview Baptist Church

2nd Place: Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church

3rd Place: Fords Chapel Church

Winners have 30 days from Nov. 19 to collect their prize money. Go to Sign Center in New Tazewell to collect your checks. If money is not collected, it will become the property of the New Tazewell Merchants Association.