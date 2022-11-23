All-Region football Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Claiborne was well represented on the First and Second All-Region teams plus other awards. Murrell All-Academic and J. Robinson Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Coach of the Year: Dallas Kuykendall, Chuckey Doak

Player of the Year: Cadin Tullock, Chuckey-Doak

Offensive Player of the Year: Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Rio Little, Chuckey-Doak

Ethan Turner, West Greene

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Justin Robinson, Claiborne

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Roger Marshall, West Greene

Nathan Norton, Chuckey-Doak

Specialist of the Year: Esteban Mendoza, Unicoi County

Newcomer of the Year: Kalle Nagel, West Greene

Underclassman of the Year: Garrett Sellars, Unicoi County

Region 1-3A All Region Team:

Chuckey-Doak

1st Team 2nd Team

Josh Guy, Will Garber, Toney Hensley, James Sasala, Rio Little, Dillion Shelton, Austin Morris, Bryson Thompson, Brasen Murvin, Rance Tipton, Nathen Norton, Brock Rush, Isiah Treadway, Cadin Tullock

West Greene

1st Team 2nd Team

Justin Sentelle, Zach Carroll, Baxley Britton, Dawson Daniels, Austin Franklin, Zachery Diltz, Maddox Garber, Braden McCamey, Hunter Gregg, Mason McCamey, Jaden Gregg, Alex Jimenez, Wyatt Moody

Unicoi County

1st Team 2nd Team

Nehemiah Edwards, Logan Groom Blake Edney, Brayden Hendrickson, Garett Gaddy, Ty Owen, Esteban Mendoza, Brody Rasnick, Caleb Pelaez, Jay Snyder Garrett Sellars, Lucas Slagle

Johnson County

1st Team 2nd Team

Isaiah Krupsky, Nikolas Bigwood, Juan Mejia, Nathan King, Daniel Portillo, Nick Speed, Aden Sluder, Daniel Stout, Connor Simcox, Jace Stout, Grinnan Walker

Claiborne

1st Team 2nd Team

Josh Bolton, Zay Gerrells, Jaris Bunch, Landen Poore, Cole Jones, RJ Robinson, Dalton Long, Ethan Short, Ryan Olson, Riley Wilson