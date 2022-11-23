All-Region football
Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022
CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE
Claiborne was well represented on the First and Second All-Region teams plus other awards. Murrell All-Academic and J. Robinson Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Coach of the Year: Dallas Kuykendall, Chuckey Doak
Player of the Year: Cadin Tullock, Chuckey-Doak
Offensive Player of the Year: Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Rio Little, Chuckey-Doak
Ethan Turner, West Greene
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Justin Robinson, Claiborne
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Roger Marshall, West Greene
Nathan Norton, Chuckey-Doak
Specialist of the Year: Esteban Mendoza, Unicoi County
Newcomer of the Year: Kalle Nagel, West Greene
Underclassman of the Year: Garrett Sellars, Unicoi County
Region 1-3A All Region Team:
Chuckey-Doak
1st Team 2nd Team
Josh Guy, Will Garber, Toney Hensley, James Sasala, Rio Little, Dillion Shelton, Austin Morris, Bryson Thompson, Brasen Murvin, Rance Tipton, Nathen Norton, Brock Rush, Isiah Treadway, Cadin Tullock
West Greene
1st Team 2nd Team
Justin Sentelle, Zach Carroll, Baxley Britton, Dawson Daniels, Austin Franklin, Zachery Diltz, Maddox Garber, Braden McCamey, Hunter Gregg, Mason McCamey, Jaden Gregg, Alex Jimenez, Wyatt Moody
Unicoi County
1st Team 2nd Team
Nehemiah Edwards, Logan Groom Blake Edney, Brayden Hendrickson, Garett Gaddy, Ty Owen, Esteban Mendoza, Brody Rasnick, Caleb Pelaez, Jay Snyder Garrett Sellars, Lucas Slagle
Johnson County
1st Team 2nd Team
Isaiah Krupsky, Nikolas Bigwood, Juan Mejia, Nathan King, Daniel Portillo, Nick Speed, Aden Sluder, Daniel Stout, Connor Simcox, Jace Stout, Grinnan Walker
Claiborne
1st Team 2nd Team
Josh Bolton, Zay Gerrells, Jaris Bunch, Landen Poore, Cole Jones, RJ Robinson, Dalton Long, Ethan Short, Ryan Olson, Riley Wilson