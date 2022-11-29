LMU men open conference play with win Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

STAFF REPORT

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team cruised past Mars Hill on Saturday, 80-56 in its conference opener at Tex Turner Arena.

The Railsplitters (7-1, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) led for all but three minutes at the beginning of the game, breaking away with an 18-0 run through the middle stages of the first half to go up 24-8 at the 7:19 mark after a Jordan Walters dunk. Lincoln Memorial went into the halftime break up 42-23 and had as much as a 33-point lead at 79-46 with 2:20 to play.

Jordan Guest (14 points, seven rebounds) and Quay Kennedy (14 points, four assists) led the Railsplitter offense. Jordan Walters finished with 11 rebounds.

The Lions (2-4, 0-1 SAC) were led by Kory Davis, who went for 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Lincoln Memorial shot 45.3 percent (29-64) from the field while limiting Mars Hill to only 32.4 percent (22-68) shooting and outrebounding the Lions 51-to-40.

The Railsplitters will take a week off before hosting in-state rival Tusculum on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Tex Turner Arena.

LMU women win home opener

The Lincoln Memorial women’s basketball team opened its home schedule Saturday with an 84-45 win over Columbia College.

Alexis Schulz finished with 13 points, Lauren Flowers added 11 and Kassidy Kenny and Alex Smiddy had 10 each for LMU (4-2).

Joran Many led the Lady Railsplitters with seven rebounds.