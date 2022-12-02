Donald J. Lynch Published 4:16 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Mr. Donald J. Lynch passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Franklin, KY. He was under the care of Hosparus Health.

He was born on July 23, 1938 to John Jefferson and Nellie Bull Lynch. He was their 9th child. He was born at home, in the log house built by his grandfather, George Washington Lynch in 1880 in Rebel Hollow, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter: Nellie Grace and former spouse, Grace Ellen Moore Lynch. Brothers: Oscar, Barney, Woodrow and Kenneth Lynch. Sisters: Irene and Bessie Lynch, Mary Jane Cox, Marge Neal Ferguson, Maxine Collins and Barbara Howell. Special nephew, Jack Lynch.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Sue Lynch Combow of Franklin, KY. Grandchildren: Paulina (Luis) Villaneva of Goodlettsville, TN, Portia (Joshua) Thurman of Portland, TN, Colton (Kelsey) Combow of Franklin, KY and Joseph C. Combow of Franklin, KY. Honorary granddaughter, Madison Moore. Special niece: Wanda (Eddie) Creek. Special nephews: Ralph (Kaye) Lynch, Troy (Judy) Lynch, John B. (Todd) Collins and Dear Friend, Janice Gulley and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

He was a professional wood worker who retired from Bushline as an upholsterer. He was a self taught mechanic, farmer, builder and fixer of all things broken. He enjoyed gathering with his buddy’s nightly at Troy’s store, drinking coffee on his front porch, riding his yellow 4-wheeler through the holler. He was affectionally known as the Mayor of Rebel Hollow and enjoyed his life as an eligible bachelor.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 2:00 PM at Vanhuss Grove Church, 237 Vanhuss Grove Church Drive in Rosehill, VA 24281. Reverend Ashley Yeary will officiate the service. A comfort meal will be provided after the service for family member.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Lynch Cemetery, Restoration Fund, 146 Lynch Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

