Gertrude J Edmondson, 86 Published 4:18 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Gertrude J Edmondson, age 86, of New Tazewell, TN was born March 26, 1936 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Gertrude was born to the late Crockett and Bertha Ridings, she was one of ten children and loved her family dearly. She married the love of her life Kenneth Edmondson on April 22, 1955. She was a loving wife, mother, granny, great granny, great-great granny, and friend to all. Gertrude was saved at a very young age and was a member of First Baptist Church in New Tazewell. She was known in the community as Granny Gertrude and Tootsie. Gertrude spent many years as a nurse for Dr. Smith in New Tazewell. She loved her patients like she loved her family. Gertrude was an avid fisher and liked nothing better than sitting on the lake bank. She lived life to the fullest and leaves behind many, many stories.

Gertrude is preceded in death by her parents Crockett and Bertha Ridings. Husband of 67 years, Kenneth Edmondson. Siblings Frank Ridings, Jay Ridings, Bessie Dozier, Ted Ridings, Lee Roy Ridings, Warren Ridings, Wanda Carper, and David Ridings. Son-in-law Mike O’Dell.

She is survived by brother Earl (Barbara) Ridings. Children Carolyn O’Dell, Jim (Debbie) Edmondson, Patty (Eric) Starnes, and Janet (Scott) Housley. Grandchildren Mary (Tony) Mallicoat, Becky (Kevin) Fine, Sherry (Chance) Clower, Donna (Eric) Piontkowski, Jack (Caroline) Starnes, and Eli (Morgan) Housley. Great grandchildren Molly (Dillon) Tuttle, Maggie Mallicoat, Spencer (Jacqui) Fine, Cody Fine, Corey Fine, Lincoln Clower, Kaydence Clower and Jonah Starnes. Great-great grandchildren Hudson Tuttle, Denver Fine, and Breck Fine. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A special thank you to her dedicated and loving caregivers Misty Fergerson, Connie Sexton, Veronica Keller, and Kathleen Delph.

The family received friends Saturday December 3, 2022 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service was Sunday December 4, 2022 at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service followed in the Birch Cemtery.

Ministers: Rev. Bill Duncan and Rev. Reggie Large

Singers: The Cosby Family Singers

Pallbearers: Eli Housley, Jack Starnes, Todd Ridings, Cody Fine, Corey Fine, Chance Clower, and Lincoln Clower

Honorary Pallbearers: A host of nephews

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements