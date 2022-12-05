Rev. Dennis Cosby, 71

Rev. Dennis Cosby, age 71, of Harrogate, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 4, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on August 13, 1951 to the late Tilmon and Mary Brittan Cosby.

Dennis loved the Lord and dedicated his life to serving Him. He began preaching at the young age of 16 and pastored at many churches including Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, and Riverview Missionary Baptist Church. Dennis had a godly love for people – especially children and the elderly. It was of most importance to him to visit hospitals and nursing homes, ministering to those in need. All who were blessed to have known Dennis as their Pastor, family member, or simply friend will miss him so dearly. In addition to his parents, Tilmon and Mary Cosby, he was preceded in death by his brothers Denvil Cosby, Jimmy Cosby, Troy Cosby, Coy Cosby, and Ronnie Cosby, and sisters Maxine Cosby, Faye Ellison, Jean Brooks, Wanda Cosby, and Patricia Cosby. Left to cherish his memory, loving wife of 55 years, Jeanette Cosby, sons Curtis Cosby and wife Donna, and Brian Cosby and wife Carey, brothers David Cosby, Danny Cosby, Terry Cosby, and Darrell Cosby, sisters Brenda Littrell, and Marie Shepherd, grandchildren Brini Davis, Alicia Cosby, Kayla McManaway, Mitchell Burke, Brittney Cosby, Jasmine Ayers, and Jaylne Tankersley, great-grandchildren Taylor Davis, Emily Manning, Keaton McManaway, Bryson Burke, Trace Davis, Abby Burke, and, Kaylee McManaway, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to name. The family of Rev. Dennis Cosby will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Burchett Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. to follow in procession. Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Cosby Family.