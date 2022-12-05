Wesley Arnold Lawson, 64 Published 8:03 am Monday, December 5, 2022

Wesley Arnold Lawson, age 64, of Tazewell, TN was born May 4, 1958 and went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Wesley was a member of Youngs Chapel Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend; he will be missed by all who knew him.

Wesley is preceded in death by his parents Billy ‘Red’ Lawson and Ruby Lawson. Brothers Kenny Lawson and Willy Lawson. Sister Toni Brooks. Sister-in-Law Sandy Lawson. Daughter Heather Lule-Caballero.

He is survived by his daughter Wendy Holt and fiancé Wes Runions. Son-in-Law Roberto Lule-Caballero. Sisters Teresa Lawson and Janet Johnson. Grandsons Carlos Lule-Caballero, Aaron Lule-Caballero, Jeffrey Holt, and Christopher Holt. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday December 7, 2022 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service follows in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday December 8, 2022 at 11 AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Kenny Clark

Singer: Jane Beason

Pallbearers: Roberto Lule-Caballero, Carlos Lule-Caballero, Aaron Lule-Caballero, Jeffrey Holt, and Jerry Warwick

Honorary Pallbearers: J.R. Fleman and Christopher Holt

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements