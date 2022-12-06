Are you struggling with the Christmas season? Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Perhaps you’re struggling financially, with your health, grieving the death of a loved one, going through a divorce, or dealing with waves of depression. While our struggles may vary, the pain is very much the same.

The pain of it all can feel overwhelming, primarily through times when we feel as if we should stuff the pain inside and get through it.

I can remember one particular Christmas very well. I was sick, in constant pain, and couldn’t work. Money was tight, and my hope was diminishing. Although I didn’t have much money for gifts, I wanted to give—the desire to give overwhelmed me. I remember crying and asking God to provide a way for me to give something to those I loved.

God hears our prayers, sweet friends. Even though we may feel alone sometimes, God is always with us.

That year He helped me to understand that it’s not about the money at all, but about the love, we feel in our hearts. He blessed me to write a Christmas letter and to give it to others. So many said the words gave them hope and touched their hearts.

While I didn’t have money to give everyone I loved a store-bought present, God blessed me to give hope that year. He also gave me more time to play with my children and their new toys. Honestly, I don’t know if I have ever felt more love on Christmas.

During one of the darkest times of my life, God gave me priceless gifts that money simply can’t buy. God also gave me hope for Christmas. He showed me how He could use my writing to bless others. And that moment gave me the courage to start blogging and finish my books.

The world tries to sell us its version of Christmas. But the most beautiful part of it is LOVE. Love is free and abundant. We get to decide what Christmas means to us and how we want our children to think about it.

Baby Jesus was born in love. He became poor so that one day we could be rich. If we have Him in our hearts, we have everything we need to celebrate His birth and love others.

The enemy wants us to focus on what we don’t have and what is missing in our lives. But when we focus on the love of Jesus and how we can share that incredible love with others, we will realize we already have everything we need.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in New Tazewell, Tennessee with her husband and children. To contact her, email candidasullivan@yahoo.com.