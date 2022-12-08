Bulldogs fall at Greeneville Published 4:14 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Jayquan Price and freshman forward Trey Thompson each scored 14 points Tuesday as homesteading Greeneville defeated Claiborne 63-50.

Thompson had eight points as Greeneville took a n 18-13 lead after one quarter.

The Green Devils took control and put the game away in the second period with a 20-10 outburst and stretched the lead to 38-13 at halftime.

The Bulldogs outscored Greeneville 14-9 in the third quarter as Evan Cupp scored eight points and Tyler Myatt nailed a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 47-37.

Six points by Price in the fourth period and five points from Hayden Goad allowed the Green Devils to seal the win.

Greeneville (3-2) also got eight points from Goad while Kameron Lester and Austin Beets tossed in six each. Isaac McGill scored five.

Cupp, a 6’4” junior forward, poured in a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs. Myatt finished with nine. Ethan Short scored six while Brady Hamlin added three. Vonce Bolden, Brennan Fugate, Evan Thomas and Stephen Thomas all contributed two apiece.

Claiborne was scheduled to host district-rival Cherokee on Friday and visit Cosby on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will host Cumberland Gap on Friday in a girls/boys doubleheader.

Greeneville played host to Dobyns Bennett on Tuesday.

The Green Devils travel to Bearden on Friday.