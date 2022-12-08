Public Records Published 4:16 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Jessie Lee Bolden-criminal trespassing, reckless burning, leaving unattended fire near woodland, violation of the burn permit law (setting fires certain times without a permit), setting fire to personal property or land, public intoxication

•Terry Lee Martin-capias/bench warrant for theft under $1,000

• Tahlena Niccole Snodgrass-violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

•David Wayne Hurst-failure to appear for violations of the traffic control device (stop sign), driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

•Jazzmen Aalayah Joeanne Ruiz-failure to appear for theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

New Tazewell

Police Dept.

•Michelle Lee Marlow-criminal simulation, theft of merchandise (shoplifting), violations of probation for burglary other than a habitation and two counts theft of merchandise under $1,000 (shoplifting)

•Martin Edward Amburn-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule III controlled substance

•Brian K. Daugherty-speeding 54/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Gabrielle M. Anthony-speeding 51/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Lydia Cossim-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Max Alvin Demogola-speeding 61/45, driving on a suspended license

•Skylar A. Hall-speeding 70/45

•Aaron G. Conder-speeding 55/30

•Kelli Lauren Smith-speeding 65/45

•Zachary Gilbert Bowman-speeding 63/45

•Philip Andrew Novalick-speeding 48/30

•Presleigh England-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Micheal Cavins-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

Tazewell

Police Dept.

•Jason Jones-reckless endangerment involving a weapon, felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the rules of the road (improper lane change), violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

•Tori Hayes-child endangerment (DUI enhancement), driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (improper lane change), violations of the child restraint device, implied consent and open container laws

•Charles Arnold-theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

•Ophadelia Daniels-possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law

•Mark Daniel Cunliffe-capias/bench warrant for filing a false report to a law enforcement officer and theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

•Ryan Timothy Lawson-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Joseph William Hester-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Allain Musiki-speeding 76/45

•Dennys Enrique Ayala Jimenez-speeding 73/45

•William Samuel Vance-speeding 73/45

•Kerrie Elizabeth Watts-speeding 70/45

•Barry Leon Williams-speeding 70/45

•Sherry Angela Blaine-speeding 70/45

•Hunter Allen Yeary-speeding 69/45

•Brian Douglas Lane-speeding 68/45

•Emily Suzanne Gaylor-speeding 68/45

•Jose Domingo-speeding 68/45

•Yacob Alemneh-speeding 67/45

•Nathaniel Daytan Blankenship-speeding 67/45

•Wilma Sue Humphries-speeding 67/45

•Lucretia Lynn Schenkenfelder-speeding 67/45

•Steven Feras-speeding 66/45

•Caroline Marie Spain-speeding 65/45

•Dianne Yvonne Williams-speeding 65/45

•Richard Daryl Bailey-speeding 64/45

•Jacob Patrick Brown-speeding 64/45

•Consuelo Sanchez Lozano-speeding 64/45

•Joseph William Neal-speeding 63/45

•Elissa McKinley Long-speeding 63/45

•Crystal Gale Klepper-speeding 63/45

•Randall Lee Collins-speeding 61/45

•Joseph Christophe Maled-speeding 61/45

•Christopher John Loyke-speeding 57/45

•Timothy Frazier Collins-speeding 55/45

•Pascual Dela Cruz Canjay-speeding 55/45

•Robert Sutton-speeding, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Daniel Richard Menza-violation of the traffic control device law

•Wesley Price Goldston-violation of the traffic control device law

•Rachel Susanne Teeter-following a motor vehicle too closely

•Stevie Lane Hensley-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

•Tyquan Quinten Smith-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

•Kayla Nichole Bryant-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Jeffery Richardson-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Price Zachery-driving on a suspended license

Tennessee

Hwy. Patrol

•Jeremy Wade Dalton-speeding, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense), failure to appear for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, manufacture, possession, sell, delivery of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

•Billy Ray Foister-simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, speeding, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license (second offense)