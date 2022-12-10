Firearms, assaults, impaired driving: grand jury indicts Published 2:39 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

The Claiborne County Grand Jury spent a bit of time during its latest session on Dec. 7 reviewing incidents that eventually made the true bill.

Eric Ericson, 44, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and leaving the scene of an accident during a series of events allegedly occurring on June 10, 2021.

A true bill was returned on Lucas Keith Hatfield, 27, indicted with one count each of driving under the influence (second offense), felony evading arrest, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct during a series of events allegedly occurring on June 4. Hatfield had been previously convicted of driving under the influence on Oct. 10, 2013. He was previously convicted three prior times for driving on a revoked license on Aug. 20 of 2020 and Oct. 10, 2013.

The grand jury returned a true bill on Billy Wayne Mize, 52, on one count each of driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 14, 2021. Mize was previously convicted for driving under the influence on Dec. 11, 2018.

Melissa Renee Pistello, 48, was indicted on one count of driving under the influence (second offense) during an event allegedly occurring on May 29, 2019. Pistello was previously convicted of driving under the influence on Oct. 11, 2011.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. It does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.