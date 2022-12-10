New, familiar faces on Harrogate council Published 2:37 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

1 of 3

The titles may have changed for some, but the recent Harrogate city elections have kept most of the principal players intact. Former vice-mayor Troy Poore garnered a respectable lead in November to move up a substantial peg into the city mayoral seat. His move prompted the appointment of Adam Wilson to fill Poore’s vacant West Ward Alderman seat for the remainder of the unexpired term. Wilson will have the opportunity to settle into all things city business for the next couple of years as a member of the Harrogate Board of Mayor & Aldermen.

Randy Burchette was elected to a four-year term as an Alderman representing the East Ward. Burchette was already a familiar face on the city council. He was previously appointed to fill an unexpired two-year term left vacant by the former seat holder.

Burchette was appointed to the vice-mayor seat left vacant by Poore when he moved up a rung in city government.

Poore, Wilson and Burchette were officially sworn in on Nov. 28 during the regular monthly city council meeting. The Honorable Judge John D. McAfee administered the oath of office for the new Mayor. Poore then administered the oaths of office to Wilson and Burchette.

Lorri Kimbrough, who is a cost analyst at DeRoyal and head coach for the Cumberland Gap High School Girls’ Soccer Team, was appointed to the West Ward Alderman seat left vacant when no one managed to qualify to run for the position.

Kimbrough will serve a two-year term. She will be sworn in on Dec. 20 during the next regular monthly meeting.