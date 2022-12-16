LMU routs Tennessee Wesleyan Published 4:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

STAFF REPORT

The No. 8 Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team won 120-66 over Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday night at Tex Turner Arena for its 10th victory of the season.

The Railsplitters (10-1) never trailed in the contest.

A total of eight Railsplitters scored in double figures including Zaylan Chaney and Jared Lary who led the team with 16 points each. Me’Kell Burries (14), Matthew Sells (14), Chase Rankin (13), Elijah Bredwood (11) and Jordan Walters (10) were also in that club. Martez Brown contributed seven points and 11 rebounds.

Lincoln Memorial shot 59.2 percent from the field (45-76) including 42.9 percent on 3-pointers (15-35). The Railsplitters outrebounded the Bulldogs 58-33 and racked up 30 assists to 14 turnovers.

Kobe Pride’s 12 points led Tennessee Wesleyan (8-3), while Darius Rozier had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Railsplitters will return to conference play and host Limestone on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Joyner leads LMU women

Saquita Joyner scored 26 points to lead Lincoln Memorial University to a 92-67 win Wednesday at Southern Wesleyan.

Alexa Smiddy scored 12 points and had six assists, and Alexi Schulz and Jordan Many added 11 points each for LMU (6-4).