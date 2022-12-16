Need a last-minute gift, look at downtown Middlesboro Published 5:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

What’s Up, Middlesboro? Just one more week until Christmas and then on to 2023. If you need any last-minute gifts, I have several shops downtown where you can find something special. No matter what you are looking for, I bet we have the place for you to find it. The majority of our downtown businesses also have gift certificates, so if you don’t know exactly what to get, the gift certificate will be the perfect thing to give.

Another reason to come see us downtown is the brand new SHOP LOCAL card. The special discount of 10% off your $10-plus purchase can be found at: Allee’s Cards and Collectible, Blue Sparrow Tattoo, The Emporium at 2120, Just for You Flowers and Gifts, Cosmic Cafe, Touch of Class, Mimi’s Sweet Treats (opening in 2023) and Shades.

Other special discounts are: free drink with $5 purchase at Skateworld; 10% off Sunless Tanning (not spray tan) at Hello Beautiful; and 10% off retail items at Style and Grace.

To receive these special discounts you have to have your SHOP LOCAL card, so pick your card up at participating shops.

Before the holidays end make sure to come downtown and enjoy the amazing holiday windows. Come down and enjoy dinner at Ike’s or Shades, then just stroll around and enjoy the scenery.

As 2022 comes to an end, we are already getting ready for exciting events and projects for 2023. One big project is finally getting the Elk’s Building taken down. Main Street has secured the needed funds, but we have two reports that we need to have completed.

Plus, we will be taking new bids for the demo. Those things do take a bit of time, but it does look positive that we will see the building come down in 2023. Another project will be adding art to the sidewalks. Main Street is very excited that the City included us in the sidewalk project through the state. Once flower beds and grates (all of those tripping hazards) are removed we will get to work on the beautification project, which includes flowers and art. This project will be an opportunity for the community to participate. This is just two projects that we have for 2023 and there are more, plus some really fun events.

During the next few weeks make sure that you take time to just breathe and enjoy your family and friends. The special memories that you make can be a lifeline during days of struggle.

Wishing you and your family lots of happiness.