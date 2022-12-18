Wendy’s comes to Tazewell Published 1:10 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

The ribbon is finally cut on the much-anticipated Wendy’s Restaurant, located at the intersection of Broad St. and Straight Creek Rd. in Tazewell. Members of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce, Wendy’s corporate staff, local restaurant managers and the public participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 16. Sherrie Claiborne along with Dick and Jana Nevils are given the honor of snipping the ribbon for all the work done to bring the popular restaurant to town. Photo submitted.