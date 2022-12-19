Comptroller rolls out new version of popular search site Published 6:16 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

STAFF REPORT

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has redesigned its most popular website with a new look and simplified search component. The updated website also features a responsive design for display on mobile devices.

The Tennessee Property Assessment Data (formerly Real Estate Assessment Data) website (assessment.cot.tn.gov/TPAD ) receives more than 20,000 visitors per day. The page allows Tennesseans to search for property values and other key information in counties across the state.

The top of the updated page has a simple property search function where users can select a county and then search for a property address, owner name or parcel id. The page uses a smart fill technology to help visitors find results quickly.

The page also includes more search options for users who want to identify properties by subdivision, sale date, parcel classification, etc. A map of Tennessee allows users to quickly access information within a particular county.

Other new features include individual property pages that display building sketches and photos, if available. Users can also export and download information in a variety of formats including Excel, CSV, and PDF.

“Our Office is happy to enhance this widely-used resource with a simpler format. A truly successful website is not only easy to use, but also adaptable to a desktop computer, phone or other mobile device,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “This page hosts millions of visits each year, and I’m confident that the user experience will be much improved with this new design.”

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office maintains property assessment data for 86 of Tennessee’s 95 counties that utilize the state’s IMPACT Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system. The other nine counties, including Chester, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Knox, Montgomery, Rutherford, Shelby and Williamson, operate their own CAMA systems. The Tennessee Property Assessment Data website links users to these counties’ websites for property assessment information.