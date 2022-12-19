LMU completes comeback over Limestone Published 6:18 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

STAFF REPORT

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team made a second half comeback to take down Limestone 88-79 on Saturday at Tex Turner Arena for its final South Atlantic Conference game on the 2022 calendar.

The Railsplitters (11-1, 4-0 SAC) trailed 42-36 at halftime and 55-46 with 15:30 to play, but Me’Kell Burries (27 points, six rebounds and two assists) and Chase Rankin (20 points, five boards and three assists) spearheaded a comeback to gain a 61-59 lead, and they would have the advantage the rest of the way. The deciding 20-4 run during the middle portion of the second half was highlighted by eight points from Burries and seven by Rankin.

Lincoln Memorial was saddled with foul trouble in the first half, as Rankin, Martez Brown and Jordan Guest sat the bench for the majority of the opening period with two fouls each, allowing the visiting Saints (3-7, 1-3 SAC) to take the lead into the break. Limestone was led in scoring by Ben Gahlert’s 20 points.

The hosts shot 53.6 percent from the field (30-56) including 38.1 percent from beyond the arc (8-21) and outrebounded the visitors 43-to-24.

Jordan Walters kept the Railsplitters in the game in the first half with 16 points and six rebounds and finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for a double-double. Matthew Sells (10 points, six boards and four assists) also stuffed the stat sheet for Lincoln Memorial.

LMU women take down Limestone: Alex Smiddy scored 38 points to lead LMU to a 75-61 win Saturday over visiting Limestone. Saquita Joyner had 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Lady Railsplitters (7-4, 2-2).