SKCTC nursing student receives W. Bruce Ayers scholarship Published 4:19 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

First-year nursing student Alexandria “Ally” Wilder is a proud recipient of the W. Bruce Ayers Scholarship for 2022. The scholarship was named for President Emeritus Bruce Ayers to help outstanding students who face financial obstacles pursue their education.

“Having a scholarship established in my name, especially one large enough to benefit multiple students annually at an institution I love, is one of the greatest honors ever bestowed on me,” said Ayers.

“The scholarship has helped me so much,” said Wilder. “Without it, I might not have been able to attend college. Unforeseen circumstances caused my family became a one-income household for a while.”

Ironically, that same misfortune inspired Wilder to work in health care.

“My dad was in a car accident in 2017 and suffered debilitating injuries. Spending time at the hospital and seeing the high level of care he received made me realize I wanted to help people,” she said. “God guided me down the path.”

Wilder has just completed her second semester in in the nursing program. She enrolled in dual credit courses while at Bell County High School, allowing her to earn enough college credit to enter the program after only one semester.

“Right now, I’m the youngest student in my nursing classes,” she said.

According to Dr. Melissa Humfleet, Southeast’s director of nursing, Wilder is a natural fit for the program. “She is very attentive in class and clinicals, and she is super motivated to learn and excel,” she said.

As for Wilder, she says she simply loves to live a life of service.

“I just love helping people,” said Wilder. “I really do. At Bell County High School, I was in a community Interact Club, a chaperone for mission trips in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, and a volunteer for Make-A-Wish kids in Florida.”

The daughter of Brandon and Cindy Wilder of Brownie’s Creek, Wilder lives at home with her parents and younger brother Mason, a freshman at Bell County.

For more information about the nursing program at Southeast, call 606-589-3096, or email mhumfleet0003@kctcs.edu. For more information about scholarships, contact Kim Hobbs at 606-248-0143, or email kima.hobbs@kctcs.edu.