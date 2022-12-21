Harlan County downs Lady Bulldogs to win Farmer and Miners Classic Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harlan County was pushed into over on Tuesday in the Farmers and Miners Classic in Lee (Va.) against Claiborne (Tenn.).

The Lady Bears used a 13-2 spurt in OT to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 68-57.

The game was tired at 55-all at the end of regulation.

Senior guard Hailey Austin nailed two 3-pointers and sophomore guard Kylie Jones hit another in overtime for the Lady Bears.

Senior guard Jaylin Smith poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Bears. Taytum Griffin, another senior guard, scored 13 points. Austin finished with nine. Faith Hoskins tossed in seven.

Harlan County also had six points from Paige Phillips and five by Jones and Ella Karst.

Senior guard Taylor Presnell paced Claiborne with 16 points. Senior forward Hannah Fugate followed with 14.

Allie Jones scored seven while Emma Myatt and Jordan Fultz tallied six apiece. Ily Bussell and Addie Brooks each contributed four points for the Lady Bulldogs.

The game was even at 12-12 after eight minutes of play before Claiborne took a 36-24 advantage at halftime as Fugate scored nine points and Myatt had six points and

Harlan County fought back in the third quarter, using a 20-6 outburst, led by Smith with six points. Griffin added five and Austin nailed a trey. HC held a 44-42 edge entering the fourth period.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored HCHS 13-11 in the fourth quarter to force OT.

Pressnell and Fugate we’re named to the all-tournament team. HC’s Smith was named MVP.

The Lady Bears were without the services of senior center Taylor Lunsford.

Claiborne rolled to a 61-27 win over Lee on Monday.

Jones led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points. Myatt and Pressnell each scored eight while Brooks, Fultz and Charlie LaPrade all added six. Genesis Bailey and Fugate each had four. Carley Hall, Madison Ferguson and Katie Hicks tossed in two apiece.

Claiborne fell to Bell County 63-47 in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Classic at Bell High on Dec. 17.

Jones scored 12 while Brooks added nine and Pressnell finished with eight for the Lady Bulldogs.

Lauren McGeorge hit five 3-pointers and led the Lady Cats with 25 points. Mataya Ausmus followed with 16 and Gracie Jo Wilder scored 15.