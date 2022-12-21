LMU students host Festival of Trees for local kids Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Before heading home for the holiday break, Lincoln Memorial University Carter and Moyers School of Education undergraduate students hosted 90 elementary students for a holiday-themed presentation entitled Christmas Around the World.

The annual Festival of Trees event is the end-of-semester project for a number of education classes in the teacher preparation program. Developed as a cultural literacy project, the event promotes literacy, diversity, creativity and collaboration. The LMU students were split into presenting groups. Each group adopted a country, learned about holiday customs for that country and decorated a room according to those customs. They also selected a book to use at the center of their lesson plan. Dr. Chessica Cave, associate professor of education, has organized the event for the past seven years.

“The LMU Carter and Moyers School of Education upholds diversity as a major goal for education and community outreach,” Cave said. “Literacy and diverse populations are significant topics for the areas of professional development in theory and practice. Understanding teacher candidates’ perception of ability in applying content, literacy strategies and pedagogy through this one-day event is important.”

Students from Ellen Myers Primary and the J. Frank White Academy attended one of two sessions. Once on site, the school children were split into groups and spent time visiting each country and participating in the lessons. At the end of the day, the whole group gathered for songs and skits followed by a visit from Santa Claus and LMU’s mascot, Abe. Each child left with a new storybook and a gift bag with treats.