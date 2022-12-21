Mildred Lee Cosby Rowland, 101 Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Mildred Lee Cosby Rowland, age 101, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mildred (known as “Mina” and “Mimi” by her family) was born in Claiborne County, Tennessee on December 9, 1921 to the late Barton Eugene Cosby, Sr. and Ella Mae Lee Cosby. Mildred was married to her late husband, Shultz Thomas Rowland, for almost 50 years.

Following Mildred’s graduation from Claiborne County High School, she went on to graduate from the Draughon Business College in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mildred had a diverse career life. As a young woman she worked in the Secret City at Oak Ridge during World War II, helping the war effort. She was also hired at the Renenbaum Coal Company. For several years she was employed as a secretary at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. While she was at L. M. U. she managed to take classes as well. Mildred worked tirelessly for the Tennessee Department of Human Resources helping countless families. She was with that department for thirty years, first as a secretary and later as a case worker.

Mildred was the last remaining charter member of Fairview Baptist Church in Tazewell.

Mildred led an interesting life. She doted on her nieces and nephews. Family was everything to her. She regularly volunteered at the American Legion. She thoroughly enjoyed her hobbies. She especially liked watching from her kitchen window the many birds that she fed. She was particularly fond of the cardinals. She kept a daily journal of the birds that visited. She also wrote in her weather journal every evening. Each day ended with Mildred reading her Bible.

Mildred was a kind, caring, thoughtful, generous person who was dearly loved by all those who had the honor of meeting her.

Mrs. Rowland is survived by her two nieces and one nephew and their spouses:

Sue (Allen) Lancaster of Atlanta, Georgia; Faye (Bob) Heydasch of Knoxville, Tennessee; and John (Kim) Minton of Kingsport, Tennessee. She is also survived by her nephew-in-law, Tim Kinkead of Monticello, Illinois. She was predeceased by her parents, Barton Eugene Cosby, Sr. and Ella Mae Lee Cosby; husband, Shultz Thomas Rowland; infant daughter, Margaret Alice Rowland; sister, Lois Faye Cosby Minton; niece, Barbara Kinkead; nephew, James “Jimmy” Minton; and her great nephew, Jackson Allen Lancaster. She has seven great nieces and nephews and ten great great nieces and nephews. She leaves to mourn her loss, Betty Barnard, a longtime friend from New Tazewell, Tennessee.

Receiving of friends will be held on December 21, 2022 at 12:00, the funeral at 1:00 at the Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. Following the service, interment will be at the Woods Cosby Cemetery in Tazewell. Rev. Roger Hansard will be officiating. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.