Operation Grinchmas nabs huge haul Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Christmas won’t be the same for seven suspects taken into custody by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. Two warrants were executed resulting in a plethora of charges that include a huge haul of firearms, pounds of narcotics and cash.

Deputies with the CCSO Narcotics &Criminal Investigations Division spent a good bit of time prior to Operation Grinchmas investigating the comings and goings at two suspected residences. The long investigation resulted in the seizure of 93 firearms and the recovery of more than one-half pound of marijuana and about the same amount of heroin. The deputies also recovered a large quantity of prescription medications and more than $2,500 in United States currency.

The execution of the two search warrants resulted in the arrest of Tazewell residents Brandon Chase Meyers, 38, Peggy Ruth Meyers, 66, Tina Jo Parks, 41, and Heather Nicole Twigg, 34. Also arrested were New Tazewell residents Roger Dale Coffey, 50, Sarah Jane Ramsey, 33, and Joey Eugene Sturgill, 56.

The seven have been charged with various felony narcotics and other crimes.

Sheriff Bob Brooks says he and his department are committed to the arrest and prosecution of drug dealers in Claiborne County.