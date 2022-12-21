Roy Robertson, 80

Roy Robertson, age 80, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. He owned Robertson Well Drilling for over 40 years, supplying water to the region. He then spent his retirement traveling across the country, camping with his friends at Tackett Creek, and watching his family grow. Robertson was honored to be a member of the Prestigious 3rd Infantry Regiment. During this time he was a Sentinel of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Years later, his grandchildren would proudly ask him to demonstrate the humbling, demanding march required during guard rotation. To the grandkids, he was “Pa”. He had quick wit and a funny knack for divvying out enduring nicknames. He was the fun grandpa with boats, motorcycles, and four-wheelers for the kids. He was a skilled hunter and fisherman who loved spending time on Norris Lake with family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wilma, Daughters Jennifer and Monica, grandchildren Jess Ann (Daniel Cambarare), Tyler (Guadalupe) and Courtney. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ian. Roy is also survived by siblings: Darlene (Clifford) Harrison, Kenneth Wayne (Samantha) Robertson, Vantoy Robertson, as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, his parents Estle and Bertha, siblings: J.B., Estle Jr., Mildred, and Patsy.

Serving as Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Graveside service with Military Honors will be Sunday November 27th at 2pm in the Robertson Cemetery in Greasy Hollow in Speedwell, Tn.

Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate in charge of the services.