William McKinley Garrett, 72 Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

William McKinley Garrett, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was a member of Faith Promise Church. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Preceded in death by parents, Mallie and Hobert Garrett.

Survivors include children, Robin Mills (Gary), Kimberly Ray (David), Kristi Green, Tuesday Scalf (Anthony), and McKinley Garrett; grandchildren, Kaneisha Chapman (Mike), DeMarcus Mills, Jaylan Green, Caroline Scalf, Abram Scalf, Christopher Garrett-Byrn, Abaddon Carnagey; great-grandson, Caiden Chapman; sisters, Frances Carson, Rose Trammell, Linda Williams, Brenda Price, Berlynn Herrell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friend, Danny Kosier.

The family will receive friends from 10am -11am Thursday, December 29, 2022, with the funeral service to follow at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Interment will follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Garrett family.