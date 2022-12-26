LMU cagers rout Erskine, 86-54 Published 1:04 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team breezed by Erskine on Monday at Tex Turner Arena for an 86-54 win.

The Railsplitters (12-1) won their 11th consecutive game thanks to another balanced scoring effort, with Martez Brown (16 points, 11 rebounds), Jordan Walters (16 points, five rebounds), Chase Rankin (15 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Matthew Sells (12 points, six rebounds) all contributing double digit points.

Erskine, who dropped to 0-12 on the season, got out to an early 9-5 lead, but the hosts responded with an 11-2 run to regain the edge and would hold an advantage the rest of the way, going into halftime up 39-28. Lincoln Memorial’s lead peaked at 33 points at 80-47 with just under four minutes to play.

Lanyc Shuler (14 points) and Jaylen Prioleau (10) led the visiting Flying Fleet in scoring, but Erskine couldn’t keep up with the 50.8 percent (32-63) Railsplitter shooting and 47-32 Lincoln Memorial rebounding advantage. The hosts dominated points in the paint scoring 48-to-14.

The Railsplitters will host Lees-McRae on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m. in Turner Arena.