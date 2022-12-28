Child dies from self-inflicted gunshot Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

A three-year-old child has succumbed to a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred just past 8 a.m. this morning. Claiborne Sheriff Bob Brooks confirms the child, that had been airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, died during surgery.

The child reportedly gained access to the weapon, shooting himself in the chest.

The father, convicted felon Anthony Adams, was arrested this morning for possession of a handgun and a shotgun.

Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence on Doe Court just off Barren Creek Rd. in the southern tip of the county.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over this case as the investigating agency.