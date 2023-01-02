Drake Dale Adams, 3 Published 8:40 am Monday, January 2, 2023

Drake Dale Adams, age 3, of New Tazewell, TN, was born October 29, 2019 and went to be with his paw in Heaven on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Drake enjoyed playing with cars and playing Call of Duty on the XBox with his brother and father. He also liked to take care of his ‘babies’, his plushies George and CoCoMelon. Drake was a loving and happy child. He was the light of his family’s life and lived his life to the fullest. Drake loved his lunch visits with Sissy and visiting his neighbor Joy and his visits from Winnie.

Drake is survived by his father Anthony Adams. Mother Marlena Adams. Brothers Nathan Adams and Anthony “O.J” Adams Jr. Sissy Madison Adams. Grandparents Carol Adams, Butch Harrell and Carlene Harrell, and Dortha Windham (and special uncle Camden Lowe). Auntie Sissy Stephanie (Brad) Edens. Special cousins Gracie Bailey and “His Dude” Brantley Donison. Uncle Nick (Tiff) Edens, and cousin Kyzer Edens. A very special granny Sandra Hembree, granny Michelle Bailey, a very special uncle John Dee Bailey. Special cousin Shannon McDaniel. Neighbor Joy Powell. Drake also had a close furry friend, his puppy Theo. As well as cousins, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday January 2, 2023 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service is Tuesday January 3, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service follows in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Officiating: Travis Lester

Singers: David & Juanita Honeycutt

Pallbearers: Anthony Adams, Nathan Adams, Nicholas Edens, and Brad Donison

Honorary Pallbearers: Anthony “O.J.” Adams Jr., Butch Harrell, Lance Petty, Shannon McDaniel, Randall Tennyson, and Ralph “Preacher” Tennyson