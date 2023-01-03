Area Happenings
Published 11:26 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023
JAN. 6
- MEDIC is celebrating National Blood Donor Month with its latest Bloodmobile blood drive day on Jan. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at Walgreen’s in New Tazewell. All donors will receive a free tee-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or log onto: www.tndonor.org/donor/schedules/driveschedule/81075.
JAN. 23
- Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly meeting of the Board of Directors on Jan. 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell office, located at 420 Straight Creek Rd.
- Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).
- Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.
- Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825
- Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879
- Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.
- Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.
- Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721