Laura “Granny” Surber, 88 Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Laura “Granny” Surber, 88 of Tazewell, TN, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, January 1, 2023 with her loving family by her side. She was born October 9, 1934, at home in the Rob Camp community. Laura was the daughter of the late Lon and Katherine Brooks. She was saved at Rob Camp Baptist Church at the age of 9 years old. Laura was a member of Mt.Zion Baptist Church and faithfully attended Red Hill Baptist Church. She was a housewife and a loving mother who never met a stranger. She enjoyed working on the farm, growing tobacco, and in the later years spent many hours working at the feed mill where she always made everyone feel welcome. Laura was proceeded in death by parents R.L. and Katherine Brooks, brothers Johnny and James “Jim” Brooks, sister Mary Oaks, husband Bill Junior Surber, children Virginia Hatfield and Charles Surber. Brother: William B. Brooks, and Sister: Mossie E. Brooks. Survived by sister Stella Mae Brooks of Harrogate, children Robert Harris (Tazewell), Roger, Georgia, and son Nicholas Harris (Tazewell), Bill and Sharon Surber and their daughter Makayla and sons Bill, Jacob, and Holden all of Tazewell. Mabel Jeanette Harris (Tazewell), Vince Surber (Harrogate), James and Judy Surber of Ewing, VA, Mike and Cherie Surber (Harrogate), Imogene Jenkins of Winchester, VA, Letha and husband Bob Munsey, Billie June and husband Tim Ayers all of Tazewell, TN, Pat and Claris Fultz of Harrogate, and 37 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. Along with a host of friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 5PM until 8PM in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel . Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11AM in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Leo Surber, Rev. Scotty Surber, and Rev. Rondal Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by The Red Hill Choir, and Makayla Surber. Graveside Services will follow in the Harkins Cemetery. Pallbearers: Bill Surber IV, Jacob Surber, Holden Surber, Toby Duncan, Jeffery Daniels, Tony Daniels, Leon Surber, and Nicholas Harris ~ Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~