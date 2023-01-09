Carl Hobert Bolton, 94 Published 3:33 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Carl Hobert Bolton, 94, of Tazewell, went to his heavenly home Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023. He was a lifetime resident of Claiborne County, Tennessee. He was a son of the late Dan and Pearlie Vannoy Bolton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Dan Bolton; seven sisters, Jewell Barnard (husband Lewis), Essie Marsee (husband Dewey), Mae Bray (husband Nelson), Opal Venable (husband Greely), Lois Epperson (husbands Monroe and Bert), Mollie Brooks (husband Estel) and Marie Davis (husband John), and brother Everett Bolton (wife Gladys).

He graduated from Claiborne Country High School in 1946, where he was on the cheer team and a member of his High School flying club. He retired as a Vice President with Production Credit Association (PCA) after 32 years of service and then went on to work with Wilson Cattle Company for several years.

Carl was an active member in the community. He served as President of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce, served on the Claiborne Country Farm Bureau Board for 60 years, served The Gideons for several years, and he was Tennessee Farmer of the year in 2007. Carl was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church of Tazewell where he served as a Deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Greta Bolton; his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Kim Bolton; two daughters and son-in-laws Vivian and Jackie Barnard, and Carla and Brett Cameron; seven grandchildren – Gretchen Greer (Barnard) – husband Joe, Jaclyn Essary (Barnard) – husband Russell, Jackson Barnard – wife Chelsey, Chelsea Tekesky (Cameron) – husband Scott, Brock Cameron – wife Tiffany, Mollie Bolton and Josh Bolton; seven great grandchildren – Hunter Greer, Jocelyn Essary, Jack Essary, Bo Barnard, Sawyer Tekesky, Knox Tekesky, and Caitlin Greer; and a host of friends and family.

His funeral service will be conducted, 11:00am Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, with Rev. Billy Westmoreland, Rev. John Lewis and Rev. Paul Collingsworth, officiating. The burial will follow at the Cook/Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Coffey Funeral Home Sunday January 8 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm.

Pallbearers will be Jackson Barnard, Brock Cameron, Josh Bolton, Russell Essary, Joe Greer, Hunter Greer, Rick West, Junior Cunningham, Jack Essary and Austin Murrell. The Deacons of Pleasant View Baptist Church will be Honorary Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, 1114 Little Sycamore Rd, Tazewell, TN 37879.

A special thanks to Mary Fultz who has lovingly cared for Carl and Greta, and the Claiborne Medical Center ER and EMS for their outstanding service. and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Bolton family.