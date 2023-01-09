LMU outlasts Carson-Newman, 84-76 Published 1:02 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team came out on top of Carson-Newman 84-76 on Saturday at Tex Turner Arena in a heated rivalry game.

The Railsplitters (15-1, 6-0 South Atlantic Conference) led 41-35 at halftime, but the Eagles (10-5, 4-1 SAC) made it a one-point game after a Tyler Bowens field goal decreased their deficit to 48-47 at the 13:22 mark.

From there, Lincoln Memorial steadily built the advantage to as much as 15 points at 68-53 on a Me’Kell Burries jumper with 7:27 left. Carson-Newman cut the lead to four at 80-76 with 24 seconds to play, but Chase Rankin and Jordan Walters made two free throws each to close out the game for the host.

Burries went for a game-high 23 points on 4-8 shooting on 3-pointers while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Rankin contributed 19 points and three assists, while Quay Kennedy and Matthew Sells posted 11 points each.

In a battle of the two remaining unbeatens in SAC play this season, the Eagles outrebounded the Railsplitters 35-28, but the hosts benefitted from a 22-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Lincoln Memorial shot 43.9 percent from the field (25-57) including 36 percent from distance (9-25) and 89.3 percent at the free throw line (25-28).

The Railsplitters host Salem on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in their last nonconference game of the regular season.

Lady Railsplitters fall to C-N

The LMU women’s team dropped a 59-45 decision Saturday to visiting Carson-Newman.

Alexa Smiddy had 17 points and four assists to lead LMU (8-5, 3-3).

Saquita Joyner had 14 points and six rebounds for LMU, which played at Warren Wilson on Monday.