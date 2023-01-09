Weapons, meth, thefts pleaded in criminal court Published 12:26 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Several plea agreements received the rubber stamp of approval during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court including one for Jeremy Dalton.

Dalton, 40, was charged with one count each of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, the attempted possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. He was sentenced to a concurrent two years confinement and given credit for 25 days of jail time already served. Any restitution owed the victim/victims must be paid in full first prior to the remainder credited toward other monetary obligations being met.

Derrick Allen Shoffner, 38, was charged with one count each of the possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and possession of Suboxone for resale. Shoffner was sentenced to an effective five years confinement. He was given credit for 123 days of jail time already served. Shoffner forfeits $1,756 and a set of brass knuckles to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and forfeits an additional $145 seized by the New Tazewell Police Dept. Any restitution owed the victim/victims must be paid in full first prior to other monetary obligations being met.

Autumn Williams, 42, was charged with one count each of the sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine and the delivery of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 110 days confinement on two counts of possession of methamphetamine. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines totaling $1,500. Williams forfeits any cash seized at the time of arrest to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Carol Lynn Ballew, 47, was charged with one count each of the delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of the violation of the financial responsibility law and two counts of driving on a suspended license. Ballew was sentenced to a split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 120 days confinement. She was given credit for 77 days of jail time already served. Ballew must pay at least $100 per month in court costs including fines alone that total $2,300.

Mark Daniel Cunliffe, 41, charged with one count each of theft under $1,000 and filing a false report, was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 31 days confinement. Cunliffe was given credit for 31days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and $212.51 in restitution to his victim.

Lee Brown, 28, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to six months confinement on the charge of attempted theft under $1,000. Brown was given credit for 227 days of jail time already served. Any restitution in this case must be paid in full prior to any other monetary obligations being met.