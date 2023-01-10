David Alan Rielly, 58 Published 11:36 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

David Alan Rielly age 58 of Tazewell, TN went to be with the Lord on Jan 9th 2023, surrounded by his family at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. David was saved at the age of 18 years old. He was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church and loved to listen to the youth sing at church. He was a hardworking man who always provided for his family. He was always up for an adventure and loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, and ride motorcycles with his family. He was a loving man with a huge heart and a great dad.

He is preceded in death by his:

Mother: Susan Jane Rielly and Father John Edward Rielly.

Brother: John Edward Rielly II

Father-in-law: Ancil Cosby

He is survived by his:

loving wife of 30 years Elaine (Cosby) Rielly.

Daughter: Megan Raquel Rielly and boyfriend Cory McGeorge.

Mother-in-law: Brenda Cosby

Sister-In-Law: Karen Rielly Howell

Niece: Sarah Rielly Ayers (Ray), Rebecca Ann Rielly

Great Nephew: Tristain Ayers

And a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, family, and friends

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5PM until 7PM in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7PM. Officiated by Rev. Clyde Daniels, Rev. Dale Long, and Rev. Daniel Christian. Music will be provided by the Cave Springs Youth.

Graveside service will be Friday, January 13, 2023 at 12PM in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Cory McGeorge, Steve Ferguson, Chad Long, Luke Clawson, Seth Sweet, and Todd Ridings

