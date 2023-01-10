Public Records Published 4:05 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Craig Goins-domestic assault

• Jessie Marlow-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving under the influence

• Hannah Drummonds-violation of probation for failure to report to probation office, failure to appear for possession of barbiturates and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Kasey Lundy-failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Christopher Justice-theft of property, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation

• Gregory S. Reed-criminal trespassing, possession of controlled substances, outstanding warrant

• Hannah C. Shes-speeding 70/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Isayiah C. Rush-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Sheliah Diana Owens-speeding 51/30

• Ashley Sexon-speeding 46/30

• Trey William Keefer-driving on a revoked license, violations of the vehicle bumper and driver’s mirrors laws

• Sarah N. Feener-capias/bench warrants for possession, manufacture, sale of methamphetamine, theft of property and driving under the influence (Claiborne Co.), driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law (from Union Co.)

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Sean Paul-domestic assault, public intoxication

• Kevin Williams-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law

• Jeffery Underwood-possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Dustin McDonald-criminal trespassing

• Charles Brooks-driving under the influence (fourth and subsequent offense), violations of the implied consent and open container laws

• Matthew Harned-driving under the influence

• Zachary Adam Napier-speeding 75/45, violation of the light law

• Howard Dal Blake-speeding 76/45

• Mikayla Lynn Zopfi-speeding 72/45

• John Lewis Mitchell-speeding 71/45

• Austin Tyler Nichols-speeding 69/45

• Terry Lewis Dean-speeding 67/45

• Jamie Lynn Richardson-speeding 66/45

• Joyous T. Shepherd-speeding 59/45

• Joel Lewis-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign), driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (switched tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Otis J. Simpson-violation of the traffic control device law

• Candice Marie Cinniamon-violation of the traffic control device law

• Kimberly Minton Maggard-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Bryce Winton McDaniel-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Houston Tyree Wischmeier-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Brian Bunch-driving on a suspended license, violations of the light and registration (switched tags) laws, outstanding warrant

• Harris Kochman-driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law

• Reagan L. DeBusk-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Robert DeWayne Powell-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Derek Currier-disorderly conduct