LMU turns back Salem, 115-70 Published 4:50 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team trounced a shorthanded Salem 115-70 on Wednesday night in Harrogate in its final nonconference game of the regular season.

The Railsplitters (16-1) extended their winning streak to 15 games with the dominant effort. A 3-pointer from Matthew Sells put the hosts up 16-6 at the 13:21 mark of the first half, and they would lead by double figures for the balance of the game. Lincoln Memorial went into the break up 47-29 and extended the advantage to as many as 49 points at 111-62 with 2:54 to play.

Sells led the Railsplitters with 20 points while adding four rebounds and an assist. Quay Kennedy chipped in an efficient 19 points with two assists and a steal. Elijah Bredwood (14 points, four rebounds), Chase Rankin (13 points, seven rebounds, five assists), Luke Bartemes (12 points) and Jordan Walters (10 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks) also contributed double figures scoring totals for Lincoln Memorial.

LMU had an efficient night on offense, shooting 66.7 percent on field goals (34-51) including 50 percent from beyond the arc (12-24) and 76.1 percent at the free throw line (35-46). Lincoln Memorial controlled the battle of the boards 49-22, and the physicality was rewarded with 17 more free throw attempts. A total of 52 fouls were whistled in the contest.

The Tigers, who dropped to 8-8 on the season, were playing without leading scorer Stan Smith, who is averaging 20 points per game and shooting more than 46 percent from distance on the season.

The Railsplitters return to South Atlantic Conference play with a road game at Anderson on Saturday at 4 p.m.