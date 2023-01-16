Ethan Tucker Hassler of Cumberland Gap, TN, age 26, passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born July 14, 1996 in Fort Campbell, KY. He grew his faith during the time he spent at Men of Valor. He was preceded in death by his sister Ashleigh Hassler and grandparents Bill David and Betty Hassler and Tommy and Sandra Barton. He is survived by his fiancé, Emily Poore; father, Mark (Julie) Hassler; mother, Melissa Tuttle; brothers, Mark II (Shelby) Hassler and Hunter Hassler; step siblings, Cody (Lizzy) Baldwin and Kady (Otis) Nunn; nephews, Cash and Cameron Hassler and Jaxson Nunn; niece, Ava Nunn; bonus siblings Jeremy Poore and Makatelyn and Kianna Ramsey; bonus niece, Eliza Ramsey; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023 from 1PM until 2PM with a Celebration of Life at 2PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Marvin Simmons officiating. Music will be provided by Jeremiah and Hannah Russell, Frank and Madison Chumley. Burial will follow in the Mountainview Cemetery. Pallbearers- Mark II Hassler, Hunter Hassler, Dillion Murray, Jerry Poore, Jeremy Poore, and Brian Poore. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Hassler Family.