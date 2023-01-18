James Edward Sweat, 61 Published 9:31 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

James Edward Sweat, 61, of New Tazewell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell. He was born in Middlesboro on August 8, 1961, a son of the late Virginia Brooks Inman and Charles E. Sweat. He was a mountaineer and had worked in the coal mines. He served in the United States Army National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles H. Sweat and Andy Sweat.

James is survived by a brother, Glen Sweat; niece, Chasity Sweat Thomas and her husband, Robert; nephews, Jon Sweat, and Daniel Sweat; and a host of great nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, Kentucky is honored to serve the Sweat Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.