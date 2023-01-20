WSCC releases president, dean lists for fall 2022 Published 2:03 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Claiborne students are scoring big points at Walter’s State Community College, as they achieve a coveted spot on the president’s and dean’s lists. The school released its Fall 2022 student names that show the county is producing some hard-working young adults.

The President’s List honors 282 students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while undertaking at least 12 hours of college credit. Those included in this list from Claiborne County are Daniel Robert English, Amber Rochelle Gilpin, Teresa Anastasia Hurst, Aaliyah Lawson, Joshua Daniel Menza, Kaylee Jada Mize, Connor McKay Noah, Alexia Jayden Norris, Shawn Owens, John W. Wilder and Kaleb Lucas Wright.

More than a handful of Claiborne County students managed to pull down grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.99 while carrying at least 12 college credit hours, handily placing them onto the Dean’s List.

Crislyn Maeley Bunch, Mary Elizabeth Chumley, Sydney LeeAnn Day, Amber Michelle Dummitt, Blake Thomas Ellis, Nicole Lynn Fee, William Nathan Fugate, Abbie Miranda Fultz, Joseph Trey Gibson, Haylea Jean Helton, Hunter C. Holt, Kristin Johnson, Emily Brooklyn Jones, Jacob Nathaniel Keck, Joshua Ray Knuckles, Abby Gail Lankford, Erika F. Lewis, Brandon J. Litts, Alia Jordan Maloney, Ethan Wayne Marsee, Emily Paige McNew, Marvin Byrlie Meyers, Alyssa Nichole Miles, William J. Payne, Colin Ray, Harley Ann Runions, Olivia Michele Sandefur, Lucas George Schmidt and Jaelyn Kendrea Witherspoon.

In all, the college saw 461 students attain this status.