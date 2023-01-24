LMU outlasts Newberry to remain unbeaten in SAC Published 9:56 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

STAFF REPORT

The No. 3 Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team rode Quay Kennedy’s big night to a 73-62 second half comeback victory over Newberry on Saturday at Tex Turner Arena.

The Railsplitters (19-1, 9-0 South Atlantic Conference) trailed 35-33 at halftime and by as many as seven points at 53-46 with 11:25 left in the game, but they rattled off a 10-0 run and scored 27 of the final 36 points in the game to extend their winning streak to 18 in a row.

Lincoln Memorial got 15 points from Kennedy in the stretch run, as the graduate forward poured in a game-high 27 points on 11 of 18 shooting to take down the Wolves (10-8, 3-5 SAC). Kennedy scored 10 straight points for the Railsplitters between the 7:16 and 4:52 marks of the second half to give the hosts a 66-58 edge.

Jordan Walters added 13 points, four rebounds and two assists while Martez Brown contributed a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double for Lincoln Memorial.

The Railsplitters shot 48.1 percent (25-52) from the field and 88.9 percent (16-18) at the free throw line while limiting the Wolves to 35.9 percent field goal shooting and 24 percent on 3-pointers. Newberry was paced by QuanDaveon McCollum’s 18 points and six rebounds and Malik Joseph’s 12 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, Lincoln Memorial extended its home winning streak to 55 games, the longest such streak in NCAA Division I or II.

The Railsplitters travel to Greeneville on Wednesday night for a tussle with in-state rival Tusculum at 7:30 p.m.

LMU women

Alexa Smiddy scored 21 points and Geovana Rios grabbed five rebounds to lead the LMU women’s basketball team to a 63-41 win Saturday over Newberry College.

Lauren Flowers finished with 17 points f0r LMU (12-6, 5-4 SAC).

Ericka Wisely finished with 15 points for Newberry (6-12, 2-6).