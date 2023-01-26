Estep hears plea agreements Published 4:47 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently during Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Jessie Sweet.

Sweet, 36, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and complete an Anger Management class. Sweet is barred from any unlawful contact with his victim.

Craig L. Sharp, 42, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Sharp must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

Kasey Lundy, 27, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Lundy was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $125 in court costs and fines.

Jessie Marlowe, 64, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Marlowe was given credit for six days of jail time already served. This sentence runs consecutively with prior violations of probation cases.

Brandon Lamb, 28, charged with one count of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Lamb was ordered to pay at least $300 on the day of his hearing and will complete all monetary obligations during a status hearing in July.

Robert “Charlie” Inman, Jr., 36, charged with one count of attempted theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 6 months confinement. Inman was given credit for 22 days of jail time already served. He must pay $96 in restitution to Duncan Lumber in New Tazewell and was ordered to stay off the store property. This sentence runs concurrently with prior violations of probation cases.

Tiffany Desha Kline, 42, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with two days confinement. Kline was given credit for 13 hours of jail time already served. As a condition of her probationary status, Kline was ordered to pay all court costs and fines in full the day of her hearing. She must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Austin Elder Leggans, 24, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 2 days confinement. Leggans was given credit or one day of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Leggans is eligible or unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found to be fully compliant. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Ralph Wolfenbarger, 84, charged with one count of driving under the influence (first offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with two days confinement. Wolfenbarger was given credit for five hours of jail time served at arrest. As a condition of his probationary status, Wolfenbarger must pay all court costs and fines by the April 13 review date. If not paid in full, the balance of the sentence will be served under ETHRA supervision. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.