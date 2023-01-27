Jerry Singleton, 78 Published 2:08 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Jerry Singleton, age 78, of Mooresburg went home to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his family at home. He was saved at a young age and was a member at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tazewell. Jerry worked 38 years at West Carrollton Parchment Paper Mill.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Wheeler and Lillie Singleton. Sisters Velva (Shorty) Singleton and Blanche Barnard. Brothers James (Jap) Singleton and Rufus Singleton. Grandson Jerry Raymond Drinnon.

Jerry is survived by one sister, Mary Ann (Tootsie) Brooks. Companion Judith Manning. Daughters Suzette Singleton and Vanette Cook. Special niece Vivian Smith. Grandchildren Tiffany Hatley, Sarah Moseley, Robbie Adam Drinnon, and Rev. Donaven (Cayleigh) Cook. Great Grandchildren Christopher Jr., Michael, and Chloe Moseley, Sapphira Hatley, Aleigha and Deacon Cook. And a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday January 28, 2023 from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. The funeral service is Sunday January 29, 2023 at 2 PM in the chapel at Coffey Funeral Home. A graveside service followed in the New Bethel Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Donaven Cook and Rev. Jimmy Seals Jr.

Pallbearers: Robbie Adam Drinnon, Leonard Barnard, Marvin Barnard, Jacob Barnard, Donald Cook, and Daniel Manos

Honorary Pallbearer: Frank Myers

Singer: Terry Reed

Coffey Funeral Home in charge