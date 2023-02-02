Rufus John Dunn, 89 Published 3:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Rufus John Dunn, 89, of Speedwell, TN, passed away on February 1st, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Knoxville, TN with his loving wife and family by his side. Rufus was born on August 16, 1933 to Leona and Marion Dunn in Claiborne County, TN. Rufus married the love of his life Mae Dunn and was married to her for the past 67 years. He was a faithful member of Carrs Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the deacons and taught Sunday School. He was the owner of Rufus Dunn Service Station and Dunn Motor Company, a fixture in Speedwell, TN for over fifty years. Rufus was predeceased in death by his parents Leona and Marion Dunn, his brother and sisters, Roy Dunn, Blanie Brooks, Mary Lou Clanton, and Ruby Jean Welch. He is survived by his loving wife, Mae; children, Pamela (Karl) Lebert of Knoxville, TN, and Marty (Angie) Dunn of Speedwell, TN; grandchildren: Lora and Craig Horsley of Harrogate, TN, Kari and Guy Dunn of Knoxville, TN, and Dr. Ariel and Ben Vaughn of Los Angeles, CA as well as 3 great grandsons, beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, an organization the family holds dear to their hearts. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Dunn Family.