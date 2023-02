LMU track headed to VMI Published 10:40 am Friday, February 3, 2023

A select few of the Track and Field team will travel to Lexington, Virginia, to compete in the VMI Winter Relays.

There will be a pentathlon taking place on Friday, the 3rd, and 800s on Saturday, the 4th.

Elizabeth Close and Maggie Sanderson will compete Friday for the pentathlon.

Katilee Croft, Maria Chellah, Harper Russell, and Spencer Baldwin will all compete in the 800s on Saturday.